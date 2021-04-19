GameStop CEO to step down amid leadership overhaul

The executive shake-up at GameStop will mean a new leader at the top. CEO George Sherman will step down as CEO on July 31 or earlier with the appointment of a successor, the Grapevine provider of video games and related products said Monday. A board’s committee is leading a search for CEO candidates with the “capabilities and experience to help accelerate the next phase of the company’s transformation,” the company said. Sherman is the latest in a leadership overhaul that’s been unveiled…