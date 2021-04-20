State of Innovation event recap: What local leaders have to say about the state of clean tech in Richmond and across the state
Published
Richmond Inno continued its 2021 virtual event series last Thursday with State of Innovation: Clean Tech. The hour-long panel was an opportunity to dive deeper into a clean tech-focused story published on Richmond Inno last week. The discussion focused on trends and challenges in Richmond's clean tech and clean energy ecosystem; how the industry has changed, how local clean tech founders are taking advantage of the growing need for sustainability and what leaders, founders and experts expect in…Full Article