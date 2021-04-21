EcoGraf’s Kwinana Battery Anode Materials Facility granted Major Project Status

EcoGraf Ltd's (ASX:EGR) proposed Kwinana Battery Anode Materials Facility has been granted major project status, which recognises the importance of the development and supports the Australian Government's Critical Minerals Strategy and Western Australia's Future Battery Industry Strategy.



Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Christian Porter along with the Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia Keith Pitt made the announcement.



The state-of-the-art processing facility will produce spherical graphite products for export to Asia, Europe and North America using environmentally responsible purification technology to provide customers with sustainably produced, high-performance battery anode graphite.*"Delighted to receive support"*



EcoGraf's managing director Andrew Spinks said: "We are delighted to receive this support from the Australian Government.



"Our new Battery Anode Materials Facility forms part of Australia's plans to expand its critical minerals processing and advanced manufacturing industries to provide sustainably produced, high-quality products for the global lithium-ion battery and electric vehicle markets."