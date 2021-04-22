Lithium Australia's Soluna Australia JV gains CEC approval for 10K Pack HV battery systems for residential applications

Lithium Australia NL's (ASX:LIT) (OTCMKTS:LMMFF) (FRA:3MW) incorporated joint venture, Soluna Australia Pty Ltd has received Clean Energy Council (CEC) approval for the 10K Pack HV pre-assembled battery systems for residential applications.



The CEC, Australia's peak body for the clean-energy sector, requires that all clean-energy products sold in Australia, including those marketed by Soluna Au meet the highest national and international standards.



CEC accreditation assures national power grid operators that products are safe to install countrywide.



In further encouraging news for LIT, Soluna Au has finalised a national distributor agreement with Legend Corporate Services Ltd.*"Timely transaction"*



Managing director Adrian Griffin said: "Signing a national distributor agreement will increase our market penetration and rate of sales.



"It is a timely transaction that comes on the back of CEC approval for Soluna's 10-kilowatt hour pack which extends our product range, providing greater choice for consumers."



Soluna Au's 10K Pack HV has been added to the CEC's Battery Assurance Program, which lists all batteries that meet industry best-practice requirements in Australia.



In so doing, it affirms for consumers the safety of these battery products, all of which have been independently tested and certified to confirm their adherence to specific standards of quality and safety.