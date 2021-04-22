Five things to know and my indoor burger recipe since winter apparently is back

Good morning, Cincinnati. Here are the five things you need to know today before you start your busy business day. The Reds are now able to have 40% of their usual capacity at any game, up from the previous limit of 30%, based on new public health orders from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health. The increase lifts the Reds’ capacity at Great American Ball Park to 16,908. The team had previously been limited to no more than 12,681 fans per game. The demand for Covid-19…