The inside scoop on email lists

Email is still the most powerful of all marketing tools, boasting an average return on investment of $42 for every dollar spent. When you consider how many stale emails you delete after a quick glance, the ROI for well-crafted emails is even higher. Moreover, email’s relative importance will likely grow as consumers increasingly tune out other forms of online advertising. The upshot? Cash-strapped small businesses should prioritize their email campaigns. This means both investing more time on them,…