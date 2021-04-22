Facebook announced a batch of changes in how it organizes your News Feed today, and their organizing principle seems to be: Maybe we should ask people what they want to see? Here’s product management director Aastha Gupta: Our goal with News Feed is to arrange the posts from friends, Groups and Pages you follow to...Full Article
Facebook is going to ask you more often what you want in your News Feed
