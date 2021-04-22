Facebook is going to ask you more often what you want in your News Feed

Facebook announced a batch of changes in how it organizes your News Feed today, and their organizing principle seems to be: Maybe we should ask people what they want to see? Here’s product management director Aastha Gupta: Our goal with News Feed is to arrange the posts from friends, Groups and Pages you follow to...

