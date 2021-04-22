Baltimore's Cordish Cos. among final contenders to bring casino to Richmond

Richmond, Virginia’s list of contenders for a new casino is down to two — and Baltimore developer Cordish Cos. remains in the running. Virginia’s capital city removed a proposal from Bally’s Corp. (NYSE: BALY) from its list of contenders on Wednesday because of “concerns about site access, environmental factors, and required approvals from noncity entities that may not be granted or extend the project timeline,” according to a statement from Leonard Sledge, director of Richmond’s Department…