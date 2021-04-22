Canadian National defends its $33.7B bid for US railroad

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Canadian National is defending its $33.7 billion bid to buy Kansas City Southern railroad against attacks from rival bidder Canadian Pacific.



A day after CP's CEO Keith Creel dismissed Canadian National's proposal as “fool's gold” because he doesn't believe it will be approved by regulators, Canadian National sought to reassure investors that its plan could be approved just as easily as CP's earlier $25 billion offer.



Canadian National said the takeover bid it announced Tuesday that Kansas City Southern is now reviewing would be structured nearly identically to the Canadian Pacific deal, so it doesn't anticipate problems with getting initial approval from the Surface Transportation Board. Both deals call for setting up a voting trust that would acquire Kansas City Southern and own the railroad during the extended review process the STB uses.



Regulators would be asked to first approve using a voting trust before later deciding whether to approve the acquisition based on whether the deal would enhance competition and serve the public interest. If regulators ultimately reject the deal, then the voting trust would sell off Kansas City Southern, so it could remain independent.



“Rather than acknowledge the clear and substantial superiority of CN’s proposal for KCS shareholders, CP has sought to distract investors and attack CN’s proposal with a variety of inaccurate and unfounded assertions,” CN President and CEO JJ Ruest said in a letter to Kansas City Southern's board on Thursday.



Creel said Wednesday that his railroad isn't planning to increase its offer, which values each Kansas City Southern share at $275, at this point because he thinks competitive concerns related to Canadian National's proposal would keep it from being approved. Canadian National's cash-and-stock offer values KCS...