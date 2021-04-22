Austin's Detroit-style pizza restaurant expanding to San Antonio

The thick rectangular slabs of Detroit-style pizza that have made Via 313 Pizzeria one of Austin's hottest pizza joints will soon be served in San Antonio and outside of Texas. The company, which last year raised an undisclosed sum from Savory Fund, an offshoot of venture capital firm Mercato Partners, said the national expansion represents a doubling of its current footprint in Austin. Via 313 didn't specify the exact locations of their new restaurant in San Antonio in a news release. In addition…