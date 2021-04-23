Biden administration reportedly plans capital gains tax hike
Published
The Biden administration is developing a proposal to raise the capital gains tax to 39.6% for individuals with annual income -More-Full Article
Published
The Biden administration is developing a proposal to raise the capital gains tax to 39.6% for individuals with annual income -More-Full Article
FTSE 100 down 33 points COVID-19 infections fell by 65% after first dose of vaccine US stocks see mixed open 2.42pm: Mixed start..
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies suffered hefty losses on Friday on concern that U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to raise capital..