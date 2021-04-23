Future of residential real estate: Builders, brokers and investors see no slowing in the hot housing markets

Home should be a respite from the demands of life, but there is no escaping the challenge of buying a house in today’s hyper-seller’s market. Extreme demand paired with historically low inventory and interest rates have combined to make the Charlotte real estate market one of the most competitive ever. “There are more Realtors in Charlotte than there are houses for sale,” says Jim Fischetti, chief leadership and growth officer at brokerage firm Keller Williams Ballantyne. “What you…