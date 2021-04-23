Opinion: Aldermen should not swing and miss at Milwaukee Tool’s $19B economic impact

The city of Milwaukee is standing on the mound with a bold and determined pitch to invest in its future. It’s a pitch that strikes a $19 billion economic impact for Milwaukee over the next two decades. Now it’s up to the Milwaukee Common Council to follow through. The payback is demonstrable. The city is offering to provide an upfront incentive of $12 million to help Milwaukee Tool revive a dormant property on West Michigan Street into a gleaming new tech hub that will house up to 2,000…