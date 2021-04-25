BetRivers' sportsbook-style lounge at PPG Paints Arena opens to public (photos)

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Penguins formally celebrated the opening of the new BetRivers Lounge at PPG Paints Arena following a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 23. The sportsbook-style lounge officially opened to the public on April 24. Plans to build the lounge were first unveiled in September. "The BetRivers Lounge is yet another investment delivered under our Rivers partnership to enhance fan experiences inside PPG Paints Arena," David Morehouse, president and CEO of the Penguins,…