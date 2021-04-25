Cisco's CEO says he expects computer chip shortages to last for another six months
"Right now, it is a big problem," said Cisco's CEO Chuck Robbins, in reference to the semiconductor chip shortage.
The semiconductor shortage is affecting firms from carmakers to smartphone manufacturers.
Carmakers Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Hyundai and Volvo have all warned that production will be affected in coming months by a global..