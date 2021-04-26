U.S. mortgage rates drop again, below 3% threshhold
The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.97% for the week ending April 22 — down from 3.04% last week.Full Article
Will we see a local housing shortage after the buying spree during the pandemic and record low interest rates.
