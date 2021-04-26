Vanguard's $2 trillion asset fixed income group getting new leader

John Hollyer, principal and global head of Vanguard Group’s $2 trillion asset fixed income group, will retire at the end of June after 32 years with the Malvern-based investment giant. His successor will be Sara Devereux, who is currently global head of rates at Vanguard. Devereux joined Vanguard in 2019 from Goldman Sachs, where she spent two decades specializing in mortgage-backed securities and structured products. Vanguard’s 185-employee fixed income group is one of the largest bond investment…