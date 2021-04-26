This startup is applying tech innovation to escalating health, dental costs

Roughly one-in-three Americans lacks dental insurance, and one of the biggest barriers to access is the high cost of dental care. But one Boston startup is looking to fix this problem. Bento Dental, founded in 2017, brands itself as a “modern alternative to dental insurance.” With Bento Dental, employers, dentists, and patients have entry to an integrated cloud-based platform and an app that works to cut costs and inefficiencies, while increasing access to dental care. That lack of access was…