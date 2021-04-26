Census counts are in, and as a result, New York state is losing a House seat

New York State will lose a U.S. House of Representatives seat, according to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau population count. Though New York State increased in apportionment population by about 4.2% between the 2010 and 2020 censuses, the state will shift from 27 to 26 House seats, according to a bureau’s press conference today. If New York state had 89 more people in the 2020 census, assuming all other state’s populations remain the same, New York would not have lost a House seat, said Kristin Koslap,…