Five Things for Tuesday, including a new shutdown looms for Portland

Good morning. Time for Tuesday's Five Things. Oregon got its warning Friday, and it looks like the bad new is here. A new round of restrictions on businesses could start this week as hospitalizations for the virus keep climbing. That means indoor dining could be shut down again in the Portland area. Last year's massive wildfires that burned more than 10% of Oregon's Cascades were fueled by a combination of wind, humidity and dry fuel, according to new research. And conditions are looking right…