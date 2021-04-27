Eagles deal marks Chester County tech firm's latest sports sponsorship
Published
A Chester County technology company has signed its second sponsorship deal with a professional Philadelphia sports team in as many months. LifeBrand, a West Chester software developer that helps individuals and businesses build and protect their brands on social media, has agreed to a multi-year partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles. Financial terms of the deal are being kept confidential. Last month, LifeBrand signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement with the Philadelphia Phillies. LifeBrand…Full Article