DICK'S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon set for second straight virtual running

For runners missing the itch for the Pittsburgh Marathon and for Pittsburghers who miss lining the neighborhood streets to cheer them on, the 2021 Virtual DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon operated by P3R has launched a new, immersive platform online. The Virtual DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon powered by Brooks Running site offers features to emulate the racing and cheering experience. This includes customizable features and sharable content, such as a pledge to run, cheer…