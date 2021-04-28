How to travel safely and cheaply this summer

As vaccination rates inch upward , Americans are beginning to travel again. More than 10 times as many passengers passed through Transportation Security Administration screenings in the first week of April compared with the same period last year, a sign that some degree of normalcy is returning.



And travel this summer could get far busier.



“Right now, we’re still awash in cheap summer flights,” says Scott Keyes , founder of travel deals newsletter Scott’s Cheap Flights. “But with vaccinations accelerating quickly and interest in travel spiking, cheap summer flights may not be available much longer.”



Yet the question of whether it’s safe to travel remains. Infection rates remain high , despite accelerating vaccination efforts . Even vaccinated individuals are realizing that they may not be in the clear to return to life — and travel — as normal.



HOW TO TRAVEL SAFELY



Getting fully vaccinated is the first step toward travel safety, but it’s not the last. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued updated guidelines for vaccinated travelers, giving the go-ahead to domestic travel. Yet it still recommends following the familiar protective protocols: wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and avoiding crowds.



“Even with a vaccine, the fundamentals of COVID-19 still apply,” Dr. Jessica Shepherd, chief medical officer of Verywell, an online health website, said in an email. “With travel, only the scenery changes, not the reality. As we move towards more of a normal life, it is important to approach it carefully rather than abruptly in lifestyle changes .”



If the CDC recommends maintaining social distance, is it safe to fly at all?



“This risk of transmission in airplanes is relatively low as the airflow in current jet airliners is much faster than normal...