Biocept makes coronavirus testing available for California’s 116 community colleges

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) has said it is partnering with the Foundation for California Community Colleges to make coronavirus (COVID-19) testing available for the state's 116 community colleges and their more than 2.1 million students. Through the Foundation's CollegeBuys program, Biocept said its PCR-based COVID-19 test is now available for community colleges to purchase for students, faculty, and staff. The company noted that access to and availability of testing will provide the information needed to help protect the safety of campus populations and reduce the spread of the virus on campuses and in surrounding communities if or when students return from remote learning. READ: Biocept says its lab received to-date more than 350,000 coronavirus testing samples for processing "As colleges prepare for in-person instruction, COVID-19 testing is going to be critically important in keeping campuses and students healthy and safe," said Biocept CEO Michael Nall in a statement. "We are proud to leverage our molecular testing capabilities to support California's community colleges and their students, faculty and staff during these unprecedented times." Jorge J.C. Sales, the Foundation for California Community Colleges vice president of program development, added: "Expanding access to COVID-19 testing supplies is essential to smart and safe reopening strategies for the California Community Colleges—safeguarding the health and wellness of our students, faculty and staff." Biocept's PCR-based COVID-19 tests are processed at its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited San Diego laboratory. The assay detects the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. The test is administered by a health care provider using a nasal or oral swab, and most results will be available within 48 hours of Biocept's receipt of the sample, reducing lengthy turnaround times. Biocept said the partnership and the access to COVID-19 testing for the colleges are made possible through the Foundation's CollegeBuys program, the systemwide procurement vehicle which leverages the purchasing power of the 116 colleges to offer a number of services and products at up to 85% discount to ensure that the colleges can meet the educational needs of students.