Exclusive: Jason Fried explains why he's banning political discussions at Basecamp
Published
Basecamp, a Chicago-based company that’s developed a reputation for its tech counter-culture ways, instituted new policies this week that ask employees to refrain from engaging in conversations about political and societal issues while at work. In a slew of new company policies published on the software developer’s website, the first and most controversial policy states employees are banned from having societal and political discussions on the Basecamp account as the leadership works to refocus…Full Article