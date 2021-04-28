Verizon considering selling Yahoo and AOL, report says

Verizon Communications Inc. is considering selling Yahoo, AOL and its other media assets, a report says. A potential deal could yield a price of $4 billion to $5 billion — about half of what Verizon paid for AOL and Yahoo, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Verizon has included private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc. in the sales process, according to the report. Neither Verizon nor Apollo could immediately be reached for comment. Verizon Communications and AOL are based…