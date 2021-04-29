NZ Rugby votes to sell commercial share to US investors

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Rugby will move ahead with a plan to sell a 12.5% stake in its commercial rights, mainly the All Blacks, to U.S. investors after winning the support of provinces at its annual meeting Thursday.



New Zealand’s 26 provincial unions voted unanimously in favor of the proposal to sell the stake to California-based Silver Lake Partners for 387.5 million New Zealand dollars ($279.2 million), valuing the rights at NZ$3.1 billion ($2.2 billion).



The only remaining obstacle to the private equity deal is the New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association. The union representing professional players has expressed concern about several aspects of the sale, including the possible commercialization of traditional and cultural symbols such as the silver fern and All Blacks’ haka.



Talks between the player union and New Zealand Rugby, conducted with a mediators, have not so far allayed those concerns.



New Zealand's Sports Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson urged the players to continue talks.



“New Zealand Rugby has been working hard on it, trying to establish what it believes is a more secure financial base for the sport,” Robertson said. “Some of the details that are now emerging show the provincial unions will be getting some slice of the extra money that might be coming in, but other details are still a little bit unclear.



“And obviously on the other side of the equation you’ve got the Rugby Players’ Association who are concerned about both the salaries that the players get but also some other issues like protection of cultural icons such as the haka.”



The Silver Lake deal will represent a more momentous change for the All Blacks than rugby’s move to professionalism in 1995. For the first time the New Zealand national team — known...