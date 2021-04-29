archTIS appoints full-time CFO to support growth and expansion strategy

archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) has appointed Kylie Sheather as its new full-time chief financial officer (CFO) to support the company’s executive management team in its growth and expansion strategy. Sheather joins archTIS with a wealth of experience in financial planning and analysis and a strong background in technical accounting, ASX compliance and complex financial reporting. With knowledge of software as a service, Sheather has held senior financial roles for medium and large listed companies. Her strong project management, associated process re-engineering and change management skills are expected to further support the company in achieving its expansion goals. Aggressively growing business archTIS CEO and managing director Daniel Lai said: “As we have previously communicated to the market and as we aggressively grow the business, we are ready to hire a full-time CFO to assist with the strategic financial review and governance of the company. “With her vast ASX and technology company experience, we are pleased to welcome Kylie.” Thanked for contribution Lai said: “The board and I would also like to thank James Palmer for his contribution in growing archTIS as our part-time CFO. “James guided the company through the challenges of COVID, two capital raises and the merger with Nucleus Cyber. “We would like to thank him for his dedication and hard work and he leaves the company with strong foundations for growth. “We wish him the best in his future endeavours.” CFO responsibilities As CFO, Sheather will be responsible for: Further developing the company’s financial management systems to support future expansion plans; Strategic analysis and cost management to support global expansion and distribution channels; Financial control, reporting and analysis to the CEO and Board to support key decision making; Stewardship of the company’s assets and cash management during the execution of AR9’s growth strategy; and Cost minimisation to drive operational efficiencies and profit. archTIS is a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information.