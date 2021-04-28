The Royal Mint has produced the largest coin in its 1,100 year history - measuring 20cm wide and 10 kilograms in weight.Full Article
You'll need deep pockets: Royal Mint unveils largest coin in its 1,100 year history
A team of master craftspeople produced the coin over 400 hours – including four days of polishing
