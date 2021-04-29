Missouri Senate votes against Medicaid expansion funding
The Republican-controlled Missouri Senate on Wednesday voted against funding a voter-approved expansion of Medicaid, joining the state House's earlier refusal to fund the program. The late-night vote Wednesday likely sets the stage for a court battle with supporters of plans to expand the government-funded health insurance program to about 275,000 low-income Missourians, the Associated Press reports. Missouri voters approved Medicaid expansion in November via a constitutional amendment. As it…Full Article