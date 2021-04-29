In Her Own Words: Kristin Cowart Pierce takes on a passion project during Covid

As our communities reopen, women across America see their lives becoming more complicated as they juggle responsibilities at home and at work (which is often still at home). The pandemic allowed chronic multitasker Kristin Cowart Pierce space to write a children’s book. "Yes, I want it all – the career, the family, the friendships — and I don’t feel bad about that. I’m Type A. I don’t sit down much. I don’t feel productive unless I’ve accomplished something at the end of every day.…