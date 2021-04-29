Bearing fruit: 80 Acres set to expand produce offerings

Officials at Hamilton-based 80 Acres Farms appear ready to make moves beyond growing the leafy greens and bite-size tomatoes that have become its norm. A new partnership inked with a Southern university could help expedite its efforts to grow fruits, like blackberries and strawberries, at scale. 80 Acres this week announced a new master research agreement with the University of Arkansas and Arkansas Agriculture Experiment Station that will allow it to operate commercially beyond leafy greens and…