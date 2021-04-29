Consignment car dealer opens Chicago-area location, with plans to hire

A used car consignment dealer that recently went public is opening its second location in the Chicago area. CarLotz announced Thursday that it's opening a location at 250 Skokie Valley Rd. in Highland Park, Illinois. The Highland Park location adds to the firm's existing Chicago presence in Downers Grove, which opened in 2018. CarLotz said it's currently hiring for "dozens" of roles at the Highland Park location, including sales coaches, service techs, managers and other positions. Richmond-based…