Five Things for Thursday, including Ecliptic expands and a sushi spot closes

Good morning. Here are your Five Things for Thursday. Covid cases are rising again, and Oregon is racing to vaccinate enough people to put the current surge behind us. Hope you are among the inoculated, and if you want to see how the 36 counties are progressing, here is a slideshow ranking them by vaccination rates. About those Covid numbers. They aren't looking good. Oregon's cases are rising faster now than any state in the country, and Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said…