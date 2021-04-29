Predictiv AI’s Weather Telematics road hazard app adopted by Skelton Truck Lines

Predictiv AI Inc (CVE:PAI) (OTCMKTS:INOTF) (FRA:71TA) reported that its wholly-owned Weather Telematics Inc subsidiary is outfitting the new 70-vehicle US fleet for Skelton Truck Lines Ltd with the Alert Fleet Road Hazard mobile app. Predictiv AI said the Weather Telematics technology package transmits real-time data that provides hyperlocal, advanced road-weather hazard alerts to identify dangerous conditions, such as black ice, poor visibility and hydroplaning for drivers and dispatchers to mitigate accidents and reduce insurance costs. “The Skelton partnership is setting precedents by demonstrating how our new mobile app works in tandem with our proven sensor technology in mitigating the risk of accidents in hazardous conditions,” Predictiv AI CEO Michael Lende said in a statement. READ: Predictiv AI on track to profit from a more predictable future using artificial intelligence “This is our first in-vehicle mobile app use case on a US fleet, which we will present to insurance companies as a potential incentive for their clients and to fleets to lower their expenses as it relates to premiums and deductibles,” Lende added. Skelton Truck Lines CEO Andy Skelton also commented, stating: “The real-time data being supplied to the drivers as well as the fleet will be a key differentiator in improving overall performance.” Predictiv AI also noted that Weather Telematics is installing Skelton Truck Lines with its proven ‘ground truth’ sensors in each of the new Skelton fleet vehicles, which uses proprietary historical data that meet current atmospheric temperatures to determine and predict dangerous hyperlocal hazards. It added that Weather Telematics has been conducting in-field testing of the ground truth sensors and collecting proprietary data for more than 10 years and over 100 million miles. As well, Predictiv AI said Skelton's installation satisfies an obligation to fulfill a multi-year, seven-figure licensing agreement with geophysical data provider Synoptic Data PBC. Over the term of the deal, Weather Telematics will launch its next generation of weather and road temperature sensors that will turn vehicles, like the ones for Skelton Truck Lines, into their own mobile weather stations. Predictiv AI is committed to using its expertise to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) innovation as it advances AI and machine learning solutions. The company has developed ThermalPass, a fever detection system designed for public spaces during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which instantly screens for higher-than-normal body temperatures with an accuracy of 0.36 degrees Fahrenheit, thus identifying possible carriers of the disease. Contact Sean at sean@proactiveinvestors.com