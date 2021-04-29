Trump was pitched on founding a $15 billion 'conservative media powerhouse' called Trump Media Group
Published
Trump has for months considered starting his own digital media company, but was reportedly not taken with this idea.Full Article
Published
Trump has for months considered starting his own digital media company, but was reportedly not taken with this idea.Full Article
(MENAFN - Asia Times) Nearly 73 years after it began to unleash havoc on the Middle East, little has changed in the dynamics of the..