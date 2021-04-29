Amazon rolls out garage delivery for online grocery customers

Online grocery orders to Amazon.com Inc.’s Fresh and Whole Foods stores skyrocketed during the pandemic. Now Amazon is expanding a service to keep those customers long after the pandemic is over. On Tuesday, Amazon announced the nationwide rollout of Key by Amazon In-Garage Delivery, which lets Prime members have their groceries delivered to their locked garages. The service is free, but Prime membership is $12.99 a month or $119 a year. The service requires customers with compatible garage…