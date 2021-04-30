5 cold calling tips to close more business

Cold calling has changed a lot over the years. Going door to door is out, and virtual connection is in. But one thing remains true: Cold calling remains an essential step in the sales process. After all, nearly 70% of buyers accept phone calls from new providers over the course of a year, according to research from The Rain Group. The trick is, you’ve got to nail your approach. When you’re reaching out cold — whether via email, social media or by phone — you have to start by breaking…