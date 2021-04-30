HealthLynked launches DocLynk telemedicine service and taps Lisa Adamczyk as director of telemedicine

HealthLynked Corp (OTCQB:HLYK) has announced the launch of DocLynk, its new telemedicine service enabling users to connect to healthcare providers in the HealthLynked Network from the convenience of their home through the internet, phone or mobile app. The Naples, Florida-based provider of healthcare technologies, said that DocLynk will initially focus on women's health, integrating HealthLynked's Oohvie Women's Health App to allow users to track menstrual cycles, order birth control pills, and at-home testing services. As has been widely reported, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has accelerated the need for telemedicine services. Most telemedicine services are focused on mental health and services that don’t require access to a patient's medical records, noted the company. However, DocLynk allows patients to share their HealthLynked medical records with their provider prior to the online visit. READ: HealthLynked reports 48% month-over-month female user growth in 1Q for its Oohvie app “Women's health is a particular focus…we believe that can be addressed effectively via the DocLynk telemedicine platform,” said the company. In a statement, HealthLynked founder CEO Dr Michael Dent said: "We considered using an outsourced solution for our telemedicine needs but we decided to build DocLynk from the ground up to fully integrate with the HealthLynked Network and maintain the privacy of our patients' medical information.” “We have seen a substantial amount of engagement with our Oohvie application to track menstrual cycles and having this information available to a healthcare provider for a telemedicine visit will significantly increase accurate diagnosis and treatment,” he added. HealthLynked also named Lisa Adamczyk as its new director of telemedicine. She has over 25 years of progressive clinical, operation and nursing leadership experience that “makes her uniquely qualified to manage the launch of DocLynk,” said the company. Adamczyk is a certified nurse-midwife with a Master's degree in Advanced Practice Nursing (APN) from the University of Illinois and a Doctorate in Nursing from Lewis University, holding active licenses in both Florida and Illinois. She has held many key leadership positions, most recently as director of NICU and Pediatrics for Naples Community Hospital. Prior to that, she was director of maternal-child health at John H. Stronger hospital in Chicago. “I am excited to have Lisa Adamczyk take on the role of Director of Telemedicine, as she is uniquely qualified to provide leadership to our telemedicine services,” said Dent. “Over the next few months, we will expand our services to include other areas of telehealth. The DocLynk app is designed to provide an integrated platform of information exchange, remote monitoring, care coordination, healthcare guidance and at-home testing, which we believe will lead to a significant improvement in remote patient care." The company also highlighted a few key healthcare industry statistics: 72% of the population believes that the biggest concern regarding health in the world is COVID-19; The global healthcare industry market size is expected to reach $9.7 trillion in 2023; 1 in 4 Americans avoid visiting doctors due to the high cost of medical care; The global digital health market is projected to experience a 37.1% growth in 2021 and is expected to reach $508.8 billion by 2027. Contact the author Uttara Choudhury at uttara@proactiveinvestors.com Follow her on Twitter: @UttaraProactive