Suspected $31M Texas mortgage scam lands two more companies in bankruptcy court

A pair of companies that filed for bankruptcy in San Antonio in mid-April are part of a wider probe into what happened to $31 million that some Texans believed they were investing in real estate. Casey James Ltd. and Wallis Alan Ltd. were placed into bankruptcy protection on April 19 by the trustee overseeing the case against a third entity, New Opportunities Inc. New Opportunities was forced into bankruptcy in January by its investors, who feared that they had been defrauded and called for a trustee…