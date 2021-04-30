Basecamp employees are resigning amid controversial ban on talking politics at work

At least 19 Basecamp employees publicly announced their departure from the company after a week of turmoil for the Chicago tech firm since announcing a ban on discussing politics and social issues at work. Departing Basecamp employees took to Twitter on Friday to say they have left the company, accepting severance packages Basecamp offered earlier this week to employees. Basecamp offered six-month salary packages to those who’ve been with the company more than three years, and a three-month salary…