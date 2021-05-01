What developers should know about loans and rental assistance from USDA

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is a federal agency that typically regulates, oversees and enhances the farming and agricultural industries in the United States. One underpublicized way that USDA enhances the farming and agricultural industries is through the proliferation of affordable housing through its Rural Development arm (USDA RD). Through USDA RD’s various direct loan, rental assistance and loan guarantee programs, it is able to provide developers of affordable housing…