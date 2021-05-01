Covid India: Delhi extends lockdown for one more week
Published
Delhi has been witnessing a massive surge in the number of Covid cases in past few weeks.Full Article
Published
Delhi has been witnessing a massive surge in the number of Covid cases in past few weeks.Full Article
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted and informed that the lockdown in Delhi will be extended for another week.
A US Government assistance flight landed at Delhi airport on April 30. The shipment included oxygen support, oxygen concentrators,..