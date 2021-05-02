UAW ends walkout against Volvo Trucks North America, production expected to resume Monday

UAW ends walkout against Volvo Trucks North America, production expected to resume Monday

Volvo Trucks North America and the United Auto Workers union have reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a new five-year contract that would cover approximately 2,900 employees at the New River Valley (NRV) truck assembly operations in Dublin, Virginia. The agreement ends a 13-day strike against the Greensboro-based truck maker. “In conjunction with the tentative agreement, the UAW has ended its strike against the NRV plant, effective 7 a.m. on April 30, 2021," the company said. "Production…

