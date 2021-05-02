UAW ends walkout against Volvo Trucks North America, production expected to resume Monday

Volvo Trucks North America and the United Auto Workers union have reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a new five-year contract that would cover approximately 2,900 employees at the New River Valley (NRV) truck assembly operations in Dublin, Virginia. The agreement ends a 13-day strike against the Greensboro-based truck maker. “In conjunction with the tentative agreement, the UAW has ended its strike against the NRV plant, effective 7 a.m. on April 30, 2021," the company said. "Production…