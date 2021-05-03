Andromeda Metals and Minotaur in A$4 million research project with University of Newcastle to study CO2 capture using halloysite nanotubes

Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) and Minotaur Exploration Ltd (ASX:MEP) (OTCMKTS:MURXF) – the joint owners of Natural Nanotech Pty Ltd (NNT) - have signed a A$4 million research partnership with the University of Newcastle’s Global Innovative Centre for Advanced Nanomaterials (GICAN). The partnership will fund research into carbon dioxide capture using halloysite nanotubes, specifically the conversion of halloysite nanotubes into advanced nanomaterials that can be utilised as novel adsorbent systems and catalysts for CO2 capture and conversion processes. Representatives from Natural Nanotech, Minotaur and Andromeda met with University of Newcastle Vice-Chancellor Alex Zelinsky, Professor Vinu and other senior leaders for the signing of the funding agreement at the Advanced Technology Centre at the University’s Callaghan campus on Wednesday, April 28. Developing commercially attractive solutions NNT’s projects with GICAN are directed at developing commercially attractive solutions for a range of environmental issues using nano-porous materials synthesised from natural halloysite-kaolin mixtures. Halloysite-derived nanomaterials from the Great White Project of Andromeda and Minotaur are amenable to potential adsorbent-related applications in a broad range of areas due to their unique properties. CO2 pilot plant underway GICAN director Professor Ajayan Vinu said: “Optimisation and establishment of the CO2 pilot plant are underway and this unique facility with the automated CO2 measurement system will be established at the University of Newcastle over the next few months. “GICAN team is actively working on increasing the specific surface area of the activated nanocarbon with the aim of reaching the target of two tonnes of CO2 per tonne of the adsorbent. “In addition to the CO2 adsorption, our team in collaboration with Andromeda, Minotaur and Natural Nanotech, is investigating the conversion of the adsorbed CO2 into fine chemicals, which is quite exciting and will make a huge impact in the field of CO2 chemistry."