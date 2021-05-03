St. Louis city, county courts again extend eviction moratoriums

Judges in St. Louis city and county courts on Friday issued orders again extending eviction moratoriums, with some exceptions. St. Louis County Circuit Judge Michael Burton extended the county's moratorium until June 30 for tenants proving they qualify for the federal halt on evictions by completing a Centers for Disease Control eviction moratorium declaration, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The St. Louis County Circuit Court previously issued an order allowing most evictions to proceed…