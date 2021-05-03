50% of Americans are using the the 3rd stimulus check to pay off debt, report finds
Published
LendingTree found that of the Americans using stimulus checks to pay off debt, 56% are putting them toward student loans and credit cards.Full Article
Published
LendingTree found that of the Americans using stimulus checks to pay off debt, 56% are putting them toward student loans and credit cards.Full Article
Brett Edwards talks with Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer at Jackson-Hewitt about amending possible mistakes on your tax..
business news