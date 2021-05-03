English soccer’s ‘Big 6’ face inquiry over Super League breakaway

English football’s governing body has launched an inquiry into the attempt to create a breakaway Super League, telling the six English Premier League clubs that signed up to the project they will have to hand over evidence relating to their participation. John Henry–owned Liverpool, along with Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham, were among 12 European clubs that had sought to create a new competition to help them recover from the revenue lost as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and to boost their appeal to broadcasters and supporters around the world.