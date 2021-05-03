Ansila Energy’s phase 1 project management team at UK Southern Gas Basin in North Sea operational

Ansila Energy Ltd’s (ASX:ANA) phase 1 project management team for its UK Southern Gas Basin Project in the North Sea is now fully established and operational. The company has recently defined the phase I delivery schedule and key milestones, which it looks forward to providing further updates in the near future, together with the award of contracts as part of the concept select workstreams. Ansila has been transformed into a new UK North Sea gas development company with material contingent resources and a highly experienced operational management team following the acquisition of Hartshead Resources. Hartshead’s Southern North Sea licence Hartshead was awarded a single production licence covering five contiguous blocks in the Southern North Sea (Licence P2607) following the UK 32nd Offshore Licensing Round, adding to four existing discoveries totalling 354 bcf of 2C contingent resources. Proceeds from its A$8 million placement enables Ansila to fully fund the work program commitments of Phase I operations through to the preliminary field development plan submission and progress work on the Phase II assets as part of a multi‐phased development of existing gas discoveries. This covers: ➢ Phase I: Victoria and Viking Wx fields with 2,172 Bcf of audited 2C Contingent Resources; and ➢ Phase II: Audrey NW and Tethys North fields with 1,391 bcf of 2C Contingent Resources. In addition to the Phase I and Phase II gas field developments, the awarded licence area also contain a Phase III exploration portfolio with 141 bcf2 of 2U Prospective Resources in two drill‐ready exploration prospects. Phase I operations with activities across a number of workstreams aimed at delivering the Phase I concept select and preliminary field development plan (FDP) and progressing the subsurface analysis of the Phase II assets. Delivery of the Phase I project through the concept select and FDP stage‐gate will incorporate the disciplines of subsurface, drilling & completion, facilities, pipelines, HSE and commercial analysis to evaluate and select the optimal development concept. Integral to the selection of the development concept will be reaching commercial agreements with third-party host facility and infrastructure owners for the transportation of gas to onshore processing facilities and sales point. Key appointments In a material step to ensure the successful delivery of the workstreams, Ansila, through its wholly‐owned UK subsidiary Hartshead, made key appointments to its UK Southern Gas Basin Phase I development project management team. They include: Jeff Barnes – project developments manager with 40 years’ upstream and Southern Gas Basin experience; Stephen Roser – commercial manager with 30 years and commercial upstream experience; and Adam King – contracts and procurements manager with 30 years oil & gas sector experience.