India Covid-19 cases soar past 20 million
Published
Infections in India are rising faster than anywhere else in the world, a solemn reminder the pandemic is far from ending.Full Article
Published
Infections in India are rising faster than anywhere else in the world, a solemn reminder the pandemic is far from ending.Full Article
Amid new waves of COVID-19 in India, four states (West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam) and one Union Territory (Puducherry)..
India reports more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases for a 12th straight day, taking its overall caseload to just shy of 20..